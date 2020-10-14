Last month, Google removed Paytm from its Play Store, saying it was violating its policies. Earlier, Google sent similar notices to food delivery apps Jomato and Swiggy. At the same time, Apple has removed more than four thousand apps this year by making various excuses from its store. Startups worldwide, including India, have been troubled by the monopoly of Google and Apple in the apps market.

There are two biggest markets in the world of mobile phones namely Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In these two mandis, a variety of apps made around the world are also available for free and are also sold. Like Facebook or Arogya Setu apps are free, but there are thousands of apps in the world ranging from gaming to art and video editing, which people buy by paying. Last year, people in the world bought 338 trillion rupees ($ 461.7 billion) worth of apps. Apps are estimated to sell 507 trillion rupees ($ 693 billion) in this market in 2021 and by 2023 it is expected to reach 685 trillion rupees ($ 935 billion).

Google and Apple are facing allegations of establishing a monopoly in this market. According to their earnings estimates, Sensor Tower reports that by the third quarter of this year, Apple alone has earned $ 19 billion from its store, while Google has earned $ 10.3 billion from its Play Store. The interesting thing here is that most people have Android phones, so Android apps are downloaded three times more than Apple, but earning more than Apple. In its report, Censor Tower has reported that this revenue was generated by selling 36.5 billion apps from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. This year 23.3 percent more people have downloaded apps than usual.

Talking about India, around 500 million people use smartphones here. Of these, only 3 percent have Apple phones, the remaining 97 percent have their Android phones. Google wants to get ahead in the unmatched earnings race. Last month Google made a new rule for these app makers that if an app is sold from its Play Store, then the app maker will put thirty percent commission per app first in Google’s pocket. Now if the developer selling goods sitting in the market will pay thirty percent commission to Google, then he is also asking what will be left with him? But the companies that rule the mobile apps market unanimously are getting new rules imposed on developers every day.

But now their monopoly cravings are seen. The reason is simple. Mobile makers were giving their own App Store with their mobiles long back, but now many more players are coming forward to try this field. Paytm has started its mini play store since the dispute with Google. Apart from this, an app store of Government of India is already running on MyGov.in, in which around 1200 apps are already available. Earlier this month, news came that the Indian government was going to launch its own App Store, so that startups could be saved from the clutches of companies like Apple and Google. It is said that the government is also trying to make sure that the mobile makers make the government install the App Store in the same way as they provide the app stores of Google or Apple.