Betis looks at the duel against Real Sociedad with a sideways view at the return of their internationals and the doubts told about an eleven almost resolved for Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean coach will have to study the level of fatigue of some of his pieces after this break and he has a key unknown on his table: who will be the central chosen to accompany Marc Bartra this time? So far Mandi was indisputable as the Catalan’s partner, but his expulsion against Getafe gave Sidnei an opportunity and he took advantage of it with a show of reliability. He had not had that solvency, however, days ago when he also played in the Getafe debacle. Now, the return of the Algerian opens a dilemma for the coach, who until now has regularly rewarded the player who gave him a remarkable performance on the pitch.

Pellegrini will also study the Real’s way of playing to choose that piece from his rear. At the same time, Mandi returns from his presence with his selection and that circumstance could go against him at the time of playing from the beginning this Sunday. Pellegrini does not want any piece to accumulate unnecessary fatigue, while also trying to give some continuity to the block that is signing a good start to the League. Another variant is that of Víctor Ruiz: it is about the signing of the club to improve the defensive performance of the team this season and so far in the league they have not had minutes.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 14, 2020

Pellegrini’s preference from the start of the campaign was to trust Aissa Mandi. The player convinced the coach and took a place in his eleven while negotiating his renewal with the club. Contract ends next summer and Antonio Cordón himself, general sports director of the Verdiblanco team, admitted that positions are approaching to extend the continuity of Mandi. A whole puzzle on Pellegrini’s table for Sunday.