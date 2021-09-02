“Need distinguish between ‘No-Vax’ irreducible, especially those who assume violent attitudes that must always and in any case be censored, e those who still have doubts on vaccines, who is undecided. The biggest mistake we can make, in my opinion, in this delicate phase in which we are restarting as a country, is to create further divisions in public opinion. “

This was stated to Affaritaliani, on the sidelines of the presentation in Milan of the next edition of Cosmofarma the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies and President of the Federation of the Order of Pharmacists.

“There is a segment of the population that – continued Mandelli – for many different reasons, still has doubts about the efficacy of vaccines. You must be able to dialogue with these people, respecting the ideas of each one but above all in the evidence of clinical data. It is a fact that almost all people who have not yet vaccinated are hospitalized in recent weeks, and it is a fact that 30% of the population not yet vaccinated remains the main alarm bell for what may happen in the autumn. The Green Pass is not the panacea, it is a fundamental tool but we must not forget the lesson of this pandemic: a healthcare that is more linked to the territory, where even pharmacies and pharmacists have played a fundamental role. We have a duty to do everything. everything possible for the economy to turn around again, without forgetting those who lost their lives because of this damn virus. What I really want to say is that vaccination is safe. a, is the main way to fight the disease. It is right that everyone can express their ideas but it is also right that the scientific data, incontrovertible, be conveyed and communicated in the best possible way. We have to convince those who still have doubts ”he concluded.