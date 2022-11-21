The experience of the Herpes Zoster vaccination “I believe is important and is at the root of Law 69/2009 which pushes the pharmacist to prevention, of which vaccination is an example. Over 3.5 million anti-Covid injections have been made in pharmacy and the flu we are registering a growing request from the patient: Saturday morning is the main day and in this there is great availability of professionals. There are 40 thousand vaccinating pharmacists already trained “. This was stated by Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi), in his speech this morning at the Italia Longeva event ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccine prevention against Herpes Zoster’.

The conference – with the patronage of the Lombardy Region, the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) Lombardy, the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg), the Italian Society of Hygiene (Siti) and the unconditional contribution of Gsk – brought together institutions, healthcare experts and actors to discuss the most effective strategies to increase vaccination coverage and share the virtuous experiences implemented in the area. “On the anti-Zoster – underlines Mandelli – for contact with the citizen, the pharmacist can be not only the person who inoculates, but the one with whom the citizen, due to the particular relationship of trust, speaks with more confidence. The elderly who has a doubt about his health prefers to go to the professional with whom he has a strong relationship”.

During the event the spot of the Italia Longeva social campaign #MiVaccinoNonMiAccendo was presented, sponsored by Pubblicità Progresso, aimed at increasing awareness of Herpes Zoster and the importance of vaccination. For Mandelli “a campaign to raise awareness on vaccines is important: whether it is for the flu vaccine, for the one for Herpes Zoster or for the anti-pneumococcal, it serves to make Italian citizens make a cultural evolution. The role and ability to make pharmacies is evident, but I believe that after these 2 and a half years, in terms of professionalism, the pharmacist is the point of reference for health reorganization in the area.Surely Italian pharmacists have had two turning points: law 69/ 2009 with the services pharmacy and the Dm77, where there are clear indications of how, in proximity medicine, the pharmacist has a defined role”.

Vaccination has become part of the “professional baggage of the pharmacist – explains President Fofi – This is an important fact because it opens up the possibility of building that team of health professionals in the area with the patient and at the center. We must draw the foundation from this to understand how the figure of the pharmacist, who has had important professional experience in these years of pandemic, is changing. We set up the computerized electronic prescription in a few hours – recalls Mandelli – We have not been indecisive about an epochal change. Green pass: faced with a state obligation, if there hadn’t been the structure to allow adherence, it would have been a problem. Likewise with tampons “.

In particular, “in my capacity as a parliamentarian – remarked the number one of Fofi – we reasoned on the pharmacist as vaccinator, which happens in many countries around the world. On this point I want to add that the Higher Institute of Health certifies and testifies how the pharmacist, despite being hyperstressed, successfully attended all the courses: 50% were trained, almost 40,000 pharmacists testify to the participation of our colleagues in the professional development path”.

The Federation of Orders “also wanted to change the university training course – points out Mandelli – by introducing health training. Having abolished the state exam, a course is needed that qualifies the pharmacist in the health role of a professional who is the protagonist of the proximity. You always go to the pharmacy, it is the entrance door to the health service, at any time of day or night”.

“It is important that, after the Covid experience, the learning that all citizens have done is not lost and access to the vaccine is encouraged as much as possible – declares Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary in her contribution to the event Cittadinanzattiva – This is an advocacy work for a close and simple approach, using technology, as for Covid, digitizing information and data and guaranteeing proximity access such as general practitioners and pharmacies. worked a lot in recent months with pediatricians and vaccination center doctors to figure out what to do to remove barriers to vaccinations and we spoke with pharmacists to test the approval of vaccination in pharmacies, before they were involved in the Covid campaign: the hope of patients and of citizens has become concrete”.

“In the report that we will present on December 1st – concludes Mandorino – we can see how the recognition of pharmacists as a reference for citizens has increased. Doctors and paediatricians report the difficulty of obtaining supplies, the problems of timing and format of supplies. For this reason we have built a map of vaccination centers with the principles to remember. Inequalities are also present for vaccines. Too many organizational differences and discrepancies in available data do not guarantee all citizens the prospect of rapid and close access to vaccines”.