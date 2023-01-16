“We must remove barriers, not erect walls. We must open, not close. We must seek integration, not separation. This is the way to build an open world economy.”

Xi Jinping, Davos, 2022

DAVOS, Swiss. The first weeks of winter were warm in the Swiss Alps. In the days prior to the start of the World Economic Forum Photographs showing scenes with brownish vegetation began to circulate to argue that the global warming he was reaching the snowy peaks as a punishment for the rich who gather there every year. This Sunday the 15th, however, a heavy snowfall began to fall that painted the town white. and that on a steep and frozen street he made me roll due to an oversight.

A Davos painted white is already waiting for the meeting that begins today with the delivery of the Crystal Awards to cultural leaders who have also had exceptional work in environmental conservation, food security, climate change, mental health or education.

This will be the Forum most attended in history, with 2,659 official participants and dozens of heads of state and government. But this year, a total of around 30,000 visitors are arriving, most of whom do not have accreditation and do not participate in the 369 formal sessions. Their job is to promote their countries or their companies, taking advantage of the media attention generated by the Forum.

Many rent the houses and commercial premises of the Promenade, the main avenue, to promote their messages. Everyone wants to take advantage of this meeting and its intense media coverage. Institutions such as the World Trade Organization also take advantage of the presence of many ministers to hold formal meetings.

Some say that the Forum discussions never transcend into real life, but experience tells us otherwise. In 1988 the representatives of Turkey and Greece signed the Davos declaration here that prevented a war between the two that seemed inevitable. In 1990, the first contacts between Mexican and US officials that would lead to the creation of NAFTA were held at the Forum. In 1994 Yasir Arafat of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres signed an agreement on Gaza and Jericho.

One example in particular underscores the importance of the Forum. In 1992 the President of South Africa FW de Klerck and the dissident Nelson Mandela met here, who in Davos was convinced that the African National Council that he presided over, and that was to take power in South Africa in 1994, should refrain from carrying out nationalizations of banking, mines and other companies that he had considered in his political program.

The discussions at the Forum “changed my views radically,” he told journalist Anthony Sampson, who wrote a biography about him. “We have to change,” he told his political team. “Either we keep nationalizing and run out of investment or we change our attitude and get investment.” Li Peng, then prime minister of China, who, despite ruling a communist country, defended private investment in Davos, helped to convince him a lot.

I made my first trip to the Forum in 1994 and since 1997 I have been here almost every year. In all this time I had never had a Davos without snow. Yesterday’s snowfall prevented this from happening now. However, I don’t know how to ski and I don’t come to Davos for the snow, but to learn. This is what Mandela did, who understood that if he wanted to be president of a country with investment and growth, he had to avoid the nationalizations that his party proposed. Only a person who listens is willing to change his mind.

Without Mexico

Once again there is no representative of the federal government of Mexico in Davos in 2023. On the other hand, Gustavo Petro, the former guerrilla fighter today president of Colombia, who has understood the importance of the Forum, does attend.