The Mandelabrug, the characteristic glass bridge over the A12, turns out to be unsafe and is closed. The bridge can no longer be used from 8 p.m. tonight. Zoetermeer station is therefore also closed.

Cyclists and walkers will no longer be able to use this crossing between Rokkeveen and the rest of Zoetermeer in the near future. Because the station is in the middle of the bridge, this is also closed. Train travelers can now take the sprinter at the Zoetermeer-Oost and Lansingerland-Zoetermeer stations. Randstadrail stop Driemanspolder is temporarily out of use. Users are redirected to an alternate route.

Cracks

The sudden closure has everything to do with the earlier discovery of cracks in some concrete girders, signs of the age of the thirty-year-old bridge. Then the municipality said there was no danger. A few specialized consultancies took a closer look at the crack formation and took the original construction calculations from the construction in 1989. Literally boxes full of papers were taken from the archive for this purpose.

After calculating that data, all alarm bells went off: the Mandela Bridge is not safe for use, the experts conclude. At the same time, no firm statement can be made about how acute the danger is, write mayor Michel Bezuijen and alderman Marijke van der Meer (public space).

To collapse

For many people who drive through Zoetermeer on the A12 or by train, the Mandela Bridge is a well-known landmark of the city. The bridge, designed by architect Johan Bak, was opened in 1992, the year in which the Floriade horticultural exhibition was held in Zoetermeer.

For many people who drive through Zoetermeer on the A12 or by train, the Mandela Bridge is a well-known landmark of the city. The bridge, designed by architect Johan Bak, was opened in 1992, the year in which the Floriade horticultural exhibition was held in Zoetermeer.

The cracks were discovered during the inspection last year in the part above the Zuidweg, i.e. on the south side of the bridge. The problem is in a place where the long concrete beams on either side of the road rest on the distinctive concrete arches. 'It cannot be ruled out that the tooth structures could collapse. The failure of a tooth structure immediately leads to the collapse of the relevant span. This is not acceptable. We advise to take measures immediately,' writes one of the consultancy firms.

