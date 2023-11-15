The long-awaited moment to move on to winter tires has arrived. In fact, today the obligation for all motor vehicles, with the exception of mopeds and motorcycles, to wear winter tires or, alternatively, to keep on board anti-slip means. An obligation which, as always, will be in force on all urban and extra-urban roads and motorway sections identified by the respective owner bodies (there will be specific signs to indicate this).

Winter tires mandatory

We remind you that to comply with the legal obligation, winter tires must have the abbreviation M+S, letters that indicate “Mud & Snow”, or mud and snow (the acronym could also be indicated with different formulas, but always with the same two main letters). It cannot be ruled out that the symbol of the may appear next to her snowflake: in this case, unlike the M+S acronym which represents a self-certification by the manufacturer, we are faced with another guarantee of the tire’s suitability for winter performance made by a third party.

Tire characteristics

In addition to having to be installed in one of the sizes shown on the registration document, of the same brand and of the same type on the same axle, there are some obligations which all winter tires mounted on a vehicle have in common: they must by law, for example, have a tread with a clearly visible relief design across its entire width and circumference, with deep carvings at least 1.60 mm for motor vehicles, trolleybuses and trailers, 1.00 mm for motor vehicles and 0.50 mm for mopeds where by main grooves we mean the wide grooves found in the central area of ​​the tread which covers the approximately three-quarters of its surface.

Police

“For the traffic safety and the safety of road usersit is recommended to fit winter tires approved for the period indicated – the suggestion of the traffic police – Mostly in particularly harsh climatic conditions with snow or ice on the road surface, it is essential to make the vehicle safer by increasing road holding and braking capacity”.