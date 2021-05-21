The Hungarian authorities will abolish the mandatory wearing of masks in public places. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Viktor Orban, his words are quoted by the agency Reuters…

According to the Hungarian prime minister, this weekend the number of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus will reach 5 million people, after which the authorities will remove most of the restrictions. In particular, the curfew will cease to operate in the country, meetings of up to 500 people in the open air and weddings where the number of guests does not exceed 200 people will be allowed.

In total, about 9.7 million people live in Hungary. The country uses six different vaccines against coronavirus, including the Russian drug Sputnik V. At the end of April, the Hungarian government released safety and efficacy data for five of them. The Russian drug showed the best results in terms of safety and effectiveness among competitors: for example, among the 100,000 vaccinated Sputnik V, the average mortality rate was 7-32 times less, and the number of COVID-19 infections was 2-7 times lower. Thus, the vaccine performed better.

Earlier, the US authorities allowed vaccinated citizens not to wear masks and not maintain social distance indoors or outdoors. At the same time, it was noted that those who completed the vaccination must adhere to the mask regime in the event that this is required by federal or territorial laws, as well as by local business rules. Among other things, citizens of this category should continue to wear masks on public transport, at airports and train stations.