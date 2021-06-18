Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for certain categories of citizens was introduced in the Tver region in connection with an increase in the number of new cases of the disease. The corresponding decree on Friday, June 18, was signed by the chief state sanitary doctor of the region Arnold Vyskubov, the press service of the regional administration reports. Rospotrebnadzor…

It is noted that vaccinations with both components of the vaccine by August 18 will have to be done, in particular, by workers in trade, catering, transport, education, health

The press service added that vaccination must also be mandatory for state civil and municipal employees, employees of regional authorities and organizations subordinate to them. The requirement does not apply to those who have contraindications for vaccination.

According to the ministry, vaccination with the first component or single-component vaccine of at least 60% of the total number of employees should be organized by July 18, 2021, by August 18, 2021 – by the second vaccine component.

Earlier, on June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, obliged 60% of workers in the services and trade, transport, medicine, housing and communal services in the capital to vaccinate against coronavirus. Then a similar anti-epidemiological measure was taken in a number of other regions of Russia.