Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education of Nuevo León announced the Mandatory use of face masks in closed spaceswhich includes basic, upper secondary and higher education schools, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases in the entity.

During a press conference, the Secretary of Health, Alma Rosa Marroquín, warned about the presence of viruses such as the Covid-19, Influenza and syncytial.

“More than recommendation is to force the use of face masks in closed spaces in which we identify the behavior of this respiratory disease problem because it is not exclusively Covid, but we also have these three factors, Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus,” he said.

He added that companies where outbreaks occur could carry out home offices to reduce crowds in closed spaces and reduce the chances of contagion.

Meanwhile, educational establishments will maintain the protocol for the use of face masks, as well as the use of gel until further notice.