It is mandatory to order two courses per person, otherwise no table

To sit at a table you have to order at least two courses per person: this is the decision, which has raised a storm on social media, taken by the owner of a restaurant in Camogli, Liguria.

The place in question is Sae (“Sale” in Genoese), a restaurant with only 18 seats. Behind the owner’s decision is the desire to keep prices low and guarantee “a level of quality without having to cut back on products or staff”.

Valentina Mura, owner of the restaurant, at The 19th Century he explained his choice: “Either we had a fixed-price menu based on the model of some French restaurants or we had to focus on the obligation of the double course”.

“In the end, we decided to focus on this second solution. The criteria is the same as some hotels where you book on the condition that you stay at least two nights.”

The woman emphasizes that behind the decision there is no “speculative intent or we want to cash in too much. Simply this is the only way we can remain ourselves.”

And on the controversy that her choice has sparked on social media, the owner responds: “It is unlikely that anyone who complains on social media is one of our customers.”