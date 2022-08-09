We may have ‘kiss and ride’ zones that more or less create the expectation that you will kiss someone you rip off, but in Italy they go a step further. A few picturesque spots are now labeled ‘ zona romantica ‘ where it is ‘mandatory’ to kiss.

A beautiful view where the sea seems to merge seamlessly into the sky. The Punta Carena lighthouse – also known as the dreamer’s watchtower – in the background. There is just something missing for the perfect picture. A passionate kiss perhaps? There is a solution for that, thought the Italian municipality of Anacapri.

Since this week there is a sign that used to be an ideal place for a Kodak moment. 'zona romantica' it says, 'romantic zone'. 'obbligatorio baciarsic', it says below, 'mandatory to kiss'. In addition, a drawing of a man and woman kissing each other. Another text completes the (mandatory) romance: 'isn't love the most important of all dreams?'

The initiative comes from Simone Acampora, a young resident of the island of Capri – off the coast of the city of Naples – and was immediately embraced by Manuela Schiano, the local councilor for tourism. "It's always nice when young people are interested in the place where they live and make suggestions for improving it," she explains to the Italian newspaper. La Reppublica. The obligatory kiss does not seem so obligatory, by the way, as far as we know no fine is imposed on people who skip such a romantic scene.

The famous viewing spot for lovers in Trentinara. © Shutterstock/Olymar



It’s not the first place of its kind. In the village of Trentinara – about 120 kilometers southeast of Naples – a similar sign was put up a few years ago in a place with a panoramic view, with the idea that love conquers all.

There they know their own Romeo and Juliet story, only it is about Saul and Isabella. Also an impossible love: she of nobility, he a bandit, her family turns against their relationship. Her father sends men to kill him, and in misery the lovers throw themselves in a close embrace from a mountain with their last kiss. Allegedly hoping to be together forever in the afterlife.

Trentinara, a village of 1700 souls, has successfully positioned itself in recent years as a place of love, so a viewpoint with a kissing spot could not be missing.

