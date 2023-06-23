Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

Tip – yes or no? For many people, this question does not arise in the restaurant. In Austria, cardboard cutouts could now remind you of this.

Vienna – Summer is here, holidays are calling. In addition to travel destinations such as Mallorca, Greece and Co., many people are also drawn to Germany’s neighboring countries. However, anyone visiting a restaurant in Austria in 2023 could be confronted with a campaign by the Chamber of Commerce here and there. “Thank you, that’s right,” she says – and is not only popular with restaurateurs. A host vented his displeasure with the social media platform Facebook.

An Austrian host sharply criticizes a tip campaign. © Screenshot Facebook/Irmgard Liebetegger/Andreas Gebert/dpa

Austria Campaign: “Mandatory Tipping”? – Landlord beside himself

“The chamber can say what it wants: It’s obviously about mandatory tips,” said Irmgard and Karl Liebetegger to the small newspaper. You are the owner of the Reidnwirt in St. Urban in Carinthia – and less enthusiastic about the tip campaign. Apparently, the landlords do not see a “voluntary principle”, as the chamber praises the campaign on the Internet. They criticize – also via Facebook.

“Are you guys out of tune in the Chamber?” they wrote on an envelope that appeared to contain promotional material for the campaign. According to Kammer, this only had the aim of sending “a powerful impulse” to guests.

“Therefore, a package of advertising material was developed to make your guests aware of the topic of ‘appreciation and tips’,” says the chamber. This should not only be voluntary for the customers, but also appear “sympathetic” and “unobtrusive”. The Chamber offers posters and table displays for this purpose on the Internet.

“Unbelievable”: The tip campaign also met with criticism from other hosts in Austria

The initiators didn’t just hit the wrong nerve with Irmgard and Karl Liebetegger. “I got it today too. Unbelievable,” commented the Facebook post, apparently, a colleague from the catering industry.

Criticism also comes from Wörthersee. An innkeeper there throws away the displays that were sent, eh oe24.at reported. He criticizes that guests can have the feeling that you want to elicit even more money from them – even though they would go out to eat if prices were rising, writes the news site.

It remains to be seen whether paper plates are actually necessary for giving a tip. In Germany it is customary to give five to ten percent of the invoice amount. In Italy there is a peculiarity. Because the word “coperto” on the bill has something to do with the tip. (mbr)