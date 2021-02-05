Mandatory quarantine in UK hotels for passengers arriving from countries with an increased risk of importing new mutations of the coronavirus will begin on 15 February. This is reported on February 4 BBC News citing sources in the kingdom government.

It is noted that this measure will apply only to UK citizens and residents who have returned from countries included in “Red list” kingdom amid the situation with the spread of coronavirus.

Travelers must spend 10 days in isolation, while hotel buildings will be guarded around the clock. In addition, the cost of mandatory quarantine at the hotel will be borne by the guests themselves, who will also have to pay for food in their rooms.

According to the documents, which were at the disposal of the TV channel, hotel owners will be asked to provide accommodation for more than 1,000 people every day.

On February 2, it became known that a new mutation of the British strain COVID-19, which occurs in the South African and Brazilian variants, was identified in the UK. According to experts, it is able to bypass the immune response and reduce the effectiveness of some existing vaccines.

On January 27, the WHO said that the British type of coronavirus infection had already been detected in 70 countries of the world, the South African – in 31.