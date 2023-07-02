Post, a new obligation is triggered: sanctions are coming for those who fail to comply. Here because

Important news coming with regard to the POS, and to “pay the price” are the tobacconists. In fact, a decision by the Customs Agency has modified a provision of last October which previously exempted tobacconists from accepting electronic payments.

This amendment now includes cigarettes and Monopoly products, removing their exemption from electronic payment obligations. Therefore, people who want to use card payments or debit cards to purchase cigarettes, revenue stamps and postage stamps they will have the freedom to do so, as is currently permitted for all other goods and services.

Existing legislation requires all merchants to accept electronic payments, regardless of the transaction value. Merchants who refuse electronic payments are now subject to a penalty of 30 eurosplus an additional sum equal to 4% of the transaction value. The last decision of the Customs Agency it represents a significant step forward towards modernity, as it recognizes the consumer’s right to use cards and debit cards to purchase various goods and services, including cigarettes.

