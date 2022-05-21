UpdateThe monkeypox virus has been classified as an A disease on the advice of the RIVM, which means that infections or suspicions thereof must be reported immediately. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). However, Minister Ernst Kuipers does not expect any major problems due to the virus.

The monkeypox virus was diagnosed in a second person in the Netherlands. This is reported by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The second positive test result came in today, after someone also turned out to have the virus yesterday.

Minister Kuipers (Public Health) does not expect the virus to cause major problems in the Netherlands. “It is good to emphasize that no collective measures are foreseen. The way monkeypox is transmitted and the relatively mild symptoms in most people mean that no pressure on care is expected. The Netherlands was vaccinated against smallpox until 1974. It is to be expected that, even after all this time, this vaccination will still provide protection against monkey pox. The Netherlands also has vaccines against smallpox that offer protection against monkeypox.”

Switzerland and Israel

Nevertheless, it is closely monitored where infections appear. The latest cases have been reported in Switzerland and Israel. This is the first infection in both countries. More precisely, a man in the Swiss canton of Bern and a 30-year-old man in Tel Aviv. Two new cases have been added in Germany, the health authorities in Berlin have announced. The virus was first discovered there the day before.

The infected person in Switzerland contracted the virus through “close physical contact abroad,” the canton said in a released statement. He went to the doctor because of a fever and rash and is now in home isolation. The disease is said to develop in a ‘benign’ way. The person with whom he had contact has been informed of the contamination. See also US upset by journalist's funeral, says Blinken

A 30-year-old man tested positive on Saturday, a spokesman for the hospital in Tel Aviv. He returned from a trip in Western Europe and showed symptoms of illness. He has mild complaints and is in isolation in the hospital.

Germany

The two new people who have the monkey pox virus in Germany are in a stable condition. The authorities are checking with whom they have been in contact. On Friday, a man from Brazil, who traveled to Munich via Spain and Portugal, was diagnosed with the virus.

In recent weeks, the virus has already been detected in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, the United States, Canada and Australia. Such a far-reaching spread is unusual for monkeypox virus. Among the patients are relatively many men who have sex with other men. They may have become infected through close contact during sex.

‘A lot of work for the entire healthcare chain’

The outbreak of monkeypox is ‘no reason to panic’, according to professor Chantal Bleeker-Rovers of the Radboud UMC. She does expect that the disease will ‘require a lot of effort’ from RIVM, the GGDs ‘and the entire healthcare chain’. The professor, who specializes in infectious disease outbreaks, estimates that the chance of stopping this outbreak is greater than with the corona virus.

Bleeker-Rovers argues why on Twitter. She argues that the virus that causes monkey pox is mainly caused by intensive contact and only after people have developed symptoms. The bumps on the skin caused by the disease are ‘very visible and recognizable’. See also Kadyrov commented on the appeal of the State Duma to Putin on the recognition of the DNR and LNR

Effective vaccine

An effective vaccine is also available against monkeypox: vaccines that work against smallpox can also fight this virus. If administered in time to someone who has had contact with a patient, the vaccines can also prevent symptoms or at least lower the risk of serious illness, the professor writes. On Friday, RIVM announced that a first infection has been detected in the Netherlands. In other European countries, dozens of people have recently contracted the disease.

To stop the transmission, it is important that people are aware of the complaints it causes and then go into isolation. The first symptoms appear 5 to 21 days after infection. Before the blisters and bumps appear on the skin, people suffer from complaints such as fever, headache, back pain and swollen lymph nodes. Bleeker-Rovers advises people who have been in contact with a suspected patient who has the disease, or who have been somewhere where infections have developed, such as the Darklands festival in Belgium, to contact a doctor with these symptoms.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

monkeypox

The internist-infectiologist prefers to speak of monkeypox, to avoid confusion. The Dutch term monkey pox is often used in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Suriname to indicate impetigo. That’s a very different condition. The monkeys to which the name refers are also not correct, says the professor. “The virus has only been identified for the first time in monkeys imported from Africa, but is mainly found in rodents.” See also Reporter run over in full live broadcast of news

The professor points out that children, pregnant women and people with a disrupted immune system are at greater risk of complications and death. “Most people recover on their own after 2 to 4 weeks. They remain contagious until the scabs have dried.”

Maspalomas

Meanwhile, Spanish authorities are investigating whether the monkeypox virus may have spread through a Pride festival on the tourist island of Gran Canaria, reports the Spanish newspaper El País. The popular gay festival Maspalomas Gay Pride was attended by some 80,000 people from Spain and abroad between 5 and 15 May. A man from Madrid, a man from Italy, and a man from Tenerife tested positive for the virus after attending the festival.

Thirty infections have been registered so far throughout Spain. In addition, 23 ‘suspicious cases’ are known. In Madrid, the Spanish Ministry of Health closed a sauna on Friday after it was identified as a possible source of fire. At least 23 people have also been infected in neighboring Portugal.

The organization of the international gay festival Darklands, which took place earlier this month in Antwerp, reported on Friday that the health service of the Belgian government also traced three infections with the monkeypox virus to that festival. According to the organization, there is reason to believe that the virus was introduced by festival visitors from abroad.

Watch our videos on the monkeypox virus: