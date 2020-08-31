On the eve of the entry into force of the compulsory wearing of a mask at work, the deputy vice-president of the National Association of Human Resources Directors (ANDRH) Benoît Serre assures Monday August 31 on franceinfo that his profession “would have preferred to be trusted. I think that since March, companies have demonstrated their capacity to adapt at high speed. (…) I believe that companies are ready because they have been protecting their employees for months “, he hammers.

Benoît Serre deplores the fact that the health protocol to be applied in a company is not already known in detail: “The procrastination we hear and what we expect from the meeting again today does not make our life easier. (…) What is boring is that it is August 31, that the protocol is applicable tomorrow morning [1er septembre], that we are awaiting decisions this afternoon that we need a little time to organize. “

Put in place a common rule to announce exemptions, that means that the common rule was not possibleBenoît Serreto franceinfo

The Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne has already provided that exceptions to the protocol may be granted, so the vice-president of ANDRH understands even less the usefulness of this standardized protocol: “You are not going to have the same protocol and the same constraints depending on whether you are in a tower in La Défense or in an SME in the provinces”, he remarks, “we would have preferred to have a lighter protocol, not to make things easier, but to let companies choose their operating mode most suited to their reality”.

In addition, Benoît Serre criticizes the reduction of the list of vulnerable personnel entitled to a partial activity: “It will create problems for us in the company because we are asked to adapt the work according to the people without allowing them partial unemployment, which is a form of inconsistency. The day when we will be controlled by the ‘labor inspection, how will it go? That’s one of the things that is unknown in this story. “