Since 8 am, Friday August 28 in Paris, wearing a sanitary mask is compulsory on all faces. The mask must now be worn everywhere in the capital. In eastern Paris, the measure is quite well understood and respected by the inhabitants. “I think it’s quite normal to put on the mask, in Paris as in the suburbs, because I don’t think it will go like that“, explains a passer-by.”We must protect ourselves to avoid the worst“, indicates another Parisian.

“When I’m alone in the street, I don’t think I need to wear it”

With this decision, the government hopes to curb the spread of the epidemic, which is constantly increasing in Île-de-France. But some Parisians clearly assume that they don’t want to wear it all the time. “It bothers me, because it is an attack on my freedom. It is my choice, I wear it when necessary, like at work or in public places, but here I am alone in the street so I feel i don’t need to wear it“, confesses a Parisian.