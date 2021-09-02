Green pass Italy compulsory at school, the Lazio TAR, with two monochromatic decrees filed today, rejected the petitions of the applicants who asked to suspend all the measures adopted by the Ministry of Education with which the discipline on possession of the green pass for school staff.
