San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- The The use of face masks will once again be mandatory in the churches of San Luis Potosí, provision that will last at least the whole winter seasonconfirmed the archbishop of the entity, Jorge Alberto Cavazos Arizpe.

The authorities of the Potosi Catholic Church made this decision, because, in the winter season, cold increases the incidence of respiratory diseasesAlso to prevent the increase in cases for the disease of coronavirus-19 (Covid-19 for its acronym in English).

Alberto Cabazos explained that the implementation of the face mask will include all types of religious services that are carried out in closed spaces, therefore, in masses, catechisms, procedures in parish offices or any other celebration, the hygienic accessory must be carried.}

The cleric explained that this initiative was taken so that parishioners can calmly attend Catholic temples, so he asked believers not to because of the obligation that came into effect from this Tuesday, stay away from the celebrations, but, on the contrary, get closer to your local church.

He stressed that important celebrations for the community of the Christian church are approaching on these dates, so it is important that you attend and live your faith to comply with the rituals mandated by the Roman church.

Cabazos Arizpe said that the objective is as a church to ensure that the parishioners of San Luis Potosí Do not bring any evil to your home, “neither moral, nor spiritual nor health”said the leader of the Catholic Church in San Luis Potosí.

The religious authority seeks people to be able to live the activities, so that, if the provision is respected, Catholics will be able to celebrate the masses of the ninth anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, in addition to the celebration of the nine posadas.

It should be noted that, despite the fact that the Health authorities of the three levels of government have been relaxing sanitary measures, it is the institutions of different sectors of society that are retaking the sanitary measures learned during the period of sanitary contingency.

Therefore, in San Luis Potosí, It is increasingly common to see how people by will decide to use the face mask and the antibacterial gel, in addition to trying to maintain a healthy distance or avoid congregating in places with a large influx of people.