Kursk Governor Smirnov announced mandatory evacuation of residents of two districts

Mandatory evacuation of residents will begin in two border districts of the Kursk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov in his Telegram-channel.

“In order to ensure security, the regional operational headquarters has made a decision on the mandatory evacuation of settlements in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts, which are located in the 15-kilometer zone adjacent to the border with Ukraine,” the official wrote.

He noted that the evacuation activities will be coordinated by law enforcement agencies, the local administration, and the Patriot center’s volunteer wardens. Smirnov called on residents of the settlements from which the evacuation will take place to be understanding of the situation and to follow the recommendations of the authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Related materials:

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 11, it became known that more than 150 thousand residents were resettled from border areas of the Russian region to safe areas.