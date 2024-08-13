Senator Kastyukevich: Mandatory evacuation announced in several districts of Kherson

Mandatory evacuation of the population was announced in a number of areas of the city of Kherson, temporarily occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich, writes RIA Novosti.

“In Kherson, the occupation authorities have declared a mandatory evacuation. The messages that I receive from the Russian city of Kherson say that announcements of this nature have been broadcast on the radio for several days,” he noted.

According to Kastyukevich, the Dniprovsky, Shumensky districts and Hydropark were subject to mandatory evacuation. At the same time, people do not want to leave their homes. They say that it is unlikely to get any worse than they have felt since the arrival of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city, the senator summed up.

Earlier, Igor Kastyukevich reported that in Kyiv-controlled Kherson, they began to catch pensioners and chronically ill people as part of forced mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the senator, Ukrainian military commissars are “on duty” in clinics, where they recommend patients – men of retirement age – to go to a medical commission rather than to a therapist.

On August 2, it was reported that a power facility was damaged in Kherson, which is under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. As a result, electricity was lost in some places for several minutes.