The Transport and Tourism Commission of the European Parliament approved the new regulation on the installation of electric charging stations on European roads and the review draft of the Dafi directive on infrastructure for alternative fuels. The regulation defines i minimum requirements of the stations and on the technical specifications, for a greater diffusion of recharging infrastructures.

Electric columns, the regulation

The European Commission regulates electric charging stations, setting mandatory minimum targets, including the installation of charging stations by 2026 every 60 kilometres along the main European roads. By the end of 2025 they will have to have at least 300 kW for carsof which at least 150 reserved for a single charging point, while by the end of 2030 at least 600 kW for carsof which at least 150 reserved for two charging points each.

The minimum distance between one charging station and another is 60 km

Furthermore by 2024 EU countries must present a operational plan on the installation of new electric columns. The distance of 60 km must also be guaranteed for the charging of trucks and busesbut only on the European backbone network TEN-T.

The regulation provides for exceptions in favor of more difficult regions to be reached with charging stations, such as islands and roads with little traffic. The document also proposes the preparation of two charging points for each station. The columns must have the following characteristics:

Electric columns info rates

The document also establishes a series of qualitative specifications, for example on tariffs and payment conditions. In fact, motorists must be put in the conditions of pay easily; prices must be displayed in kWh (or kilograms in the case of hydrogen) and result convenient and comparable. Furthermore, European charging stations must be accessible to vehicles of all car brands.

Charging stations must have tariff information and be accessible to all electric cars

Finally the Member States by 2027 they must provide for drawing up a European data collection system which makes it possible to provide information on the availability of access, waiting times and tariffs of the various stations.

Hydrogen dispensers

The regulation approved by the Commission for transport and tourism of the European Parliament also establishes new rules for the installation of new vending machines hydrogen, every 100 km by 2028.

You may also be interested in this content

ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

Electric car RECHARGE time in AC

How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

All about charging electric cars

Electric car charging rates

Electrical retrofit

Electric cars with more range

Electric car charging rates

CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME

Electric car columns on the highway

latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all car news

The article Mandatory electric columns every 60 km comes from newsauto.it.

#Mandatory #electric #columns