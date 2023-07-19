The National Elections Committee has set, next August, the date for the start of the training course dedicated to qualifying the national cadres participating in the voluntary program to organize the Federal National Council elections process, which is scheduled to take place next October, explaining that the duration of the training course will be three hours (in person or remotely), with the eligibility of the volunteer. In choosing the timing of training between the morning or afternoon periods.

The committee stressed that attending and passing the qualifying courses is mandatory to participate in the voluntary program to organize the elections, stressing the need for citizens wishing to volunteer to abide by 10 commitments and provisions that ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the electoral process, most notably adherence to the Emirati national dress when working in the polling center, performing tasks and responsibilities. Entrusted to the volunteer to the fullest extent, adherence to work and directives and continuous coordination with the polling center team that will join it on election days.

In detail, the National Elections Committee continues to receive requests from citizens wishing to volunteer in organizing the electoral process in polling centers during the voting days in the Federal National Council elections, scheduled for next October, calling on those wishing to volunteer to register via the official website of the committee, in preparation for obtaining a training course to qualify And training the polling stations teams, next August.

The previous edition of the Federal National Council elections (2019) witnessed the participation of 1,170 male and female volunteers, male and female, who worked at various levels and in all regions of the country to facilitate electronic voting steps for voters who are members of electoral bodies, support various committees and organizational bodies, and contribute to the completion of the electoral process. Successfully achieving standards of transparency and integrity.

The committee’s official website specified four main procedures for submitting a volunteer application, the first of which is registration through the electronic page dedicated to receiving applications (https://projects.kgc.com/uaeelection/userregister.aspx), and the second is activating the electronic account and attaching the required data and documents to verify the identity of the applicant. The applicant (passport data, identity card, unified number, and personal photo), then fill in the applicant’s biographical data, the extent of his participation in voluntary activities, his understanding of the role of the Federal National Council, how he behaves in various circumstances, and finally, choosing the appropriate date to receive the training course on participation in the elections .

He stressed that obtaining and passing the course is mandatory to participate in the voluntary program for the “National” elections, as it provides the volunteer with the skills required to work in polling stations, the legal frameworks regulating the electoral process, skills for dealing with the public, introducing the voting systems in place, verifying the identity of voters, and how to act in various expected situations. Occurring during the presence of members of the electoral bodies to vote on election day, as well as qualifying them to deal with the media.

The committee called on citizens wishing to volunteer to organize the electoral process, to abide by 10 commitments and provisions that guarantee the smooth and efficient conduct of the electoral process and also constitute an organizational framework for all participants, including the obligation to wear the Emirati national dress when working in the polling center (the kandora with ghutra, a headband for men and an abaya for women). And perform the tasks and responsibilities assigned to the volunteer to the fullest, and within the specified time, and adhere to the work and directives and continuous coordination with the polling center team that will join it on the election days (4, 5 and 7 October 2023 from seven in the morning until eight in the evening), among the centers spread across the emirates of the country and its regions.

The list of 10 pledges also included ensuring commitment to participating in all programs (in person or virtually) that precede the elections of the Federal National Council (attending a remote training course for three hours in August and passing it successfully, and committing to attending the experimental election day in September, whether it was in the morning period). or in the afternoon), maintaining respect for officials and colleagues working in the polling center, positive interaction, providing professional services to voters and all visitors to the polling center, preserving the confidentiality of data and information before and during work in the polling center, in addition to not communicating with the media, whether institutions or individuals, about any Issues related to the electoral process unless he obtains a written approval from the competent authority, maintains the tools, equipment, and devices that he will use, commits to return them immediately upon completion of work, informs the competent authority in the event of damage or loss of any of them, and finally, adherence to occupational health and safety instructions.

The committee stated that there are many benefits and gains that will be achieved by national cadres participating in organizing the electoral process, as a result of volunteer work, most notably enriching cultural information about the political empowerment program, familiarity with the role and tasks of the Federal National Council, acquiring work skills in electoral centers and familiarity with the legal frameworks regulating the electoral process. Finally, acquiring the skills of dealing with the public, especially since the volunteers will be assigned a number of organizational, administrative and technical tasks during their participation in the course of the electoral process, most notably receiving members of the electoral bodies and introducing how to complete the electronic voting procedures and answering the public’s inquiries about the voting mechanism at the headquarters of the electoral centers, to ensure the conduct of All procedures are streamlined.

5 conditions for volunteering:

The National Elections Committee has identified 5 basic conditions that must be met by applicants for the voluntary program, which are:

■ The applicant must be a national of the country.

■ The age of the applicant should not be less than 21 years.

■ Commitment to attend and pass the training course successfully.

■ Commitment to the implementation and completion of any task entrusted to him in the electoral center.

■ Commitment to working within the polling center team that will be joined on the election day from among the centers spread across the country.

The committee indicated that all applications are subject to review and ensuring that the conditions for participation are met by the competent committee, provided that applicants are notified of the status of their applications via text messages or e-mail.