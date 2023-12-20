Outgoing Minister Adema (Agriculture) has announced a package of measures to reduce the number of biting incidents involving dogs. For example, he wants to better register the number of incidents, a muzzle or leash obligation should become national and owners must take a mandatory course before purchasing a dog. This will probably be an online course. What do you think? Do owners really have to take a course first? And is an online course enough? Or is it unnecessary government interference? We asked our readers that in the daily column De Kwestie.
