Mandate Mario Draghi to form a new Italian government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella commissioned, on Wednesday, former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to form the new Italian government.

After being appointed to form the government, Draghi called for allowing the country, paralyzed since the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, to face the health crisis and give impetus to the massive recovery plan funded by the European Union.

In his first statement, Draghi (73 years old), who is credited with saving the euro area from the debt crisis in 2012, declared, “It is a difficult period (…) to end the epidemic, continue the vaccination campaign and revive the country, all challenges await us.”

Draghi expressed his confidence that “unity will emerge from talks with political parties and parliamentary blocs in a difficult period.”

Italian President Sergio Mattarella had expressed, as of Tuesday evening, his desire for the country to lead a “high-level” government capable of “facing the current serious health, social and economic crises.”

Mattarella called on all political parties to support this government, ruling out the organization of early elections amid the outbreak of the epidemic that caused the death of more than 89 thousand people in Italy, which led to the worst economic recession since World War II, with a decrease in GDP by 8.9% in the year 2020.

Conte’s consultations with an attempt to renew his government coalition, consisting of the Democratic Party (center-left), the 5-Star Movement and the “Italy FIFA” party led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, failed.

Renzi, the former Italian prime minister who caused the coalition to split after he withdrew his party’s support, was very relaxed on Wednesday. He commented on Twitter, saying, “All people of good faith should heed the call of President Mattarella and support the government of Mario Draghi.”

Immediately, Draghi met Wednesday Senate President Elisabetta Casilati and House Speaker Roberto Fico (5-Star Movement) before being received by Conte.