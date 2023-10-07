We return to Mandalika

After the ‘folklore’ experienced a year ago at the beginning of the season with the unforgettable Raden called to ward off the storm so that the MotoGP World Championship could take place, he returned to Indonesia on the Mandalika circuit for stage number 15 of the 2023 championship. On the Asian circuit in the last edition in the rain Miguel Oliveira won ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco.

The protagonists of world championship duel Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin scored one point and zero respectively due to a fall, but the Spaniard was decidedly fast in Qualifying, finishing in second position alongside Quartararo. The trend in the last four races has seen the Pramac rider recover 65 points from the reigning world champion.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always he will guarantee live written coverage of all MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Warm-Up on Sunday morning and FP1 on the night between Thursday and Friday), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine drivers classified at the finish line. Sunday’s matches will instead be broadcast on a deferred basis. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

GP Indonesia 2023, the session program and TV times

Friday 13 October

03:00-03:35 Moto3, PL1

03:50-04:30 Moto2, PL1

04.45-05.30 MotoGP, FP1

07:15-07:50 Moto3, PL2

08:05-08:45 Moto2, PL2

09:00-10:00 MotoGP, P (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 14 October

02:40-03:10 Moto3, PL3

03:25-03:55 Moto2, PL3

04:10-04:40 MotoGP, FP2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

04:50-05:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

05:15-05:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

06:50-07:05 Moto3, Q1

07:15-07:30 Moto3, Q2

07:45-08:00 Moto2, Q1

08:10-08:25 Moto2, Q2

09:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 15 October

04.40-03.50 MotoGP, Warm-Up

06:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 11:15)

07.15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 12.30)

09:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 14:15)

The characteristics of the Mandalika circuit

Route: 4.3 km

Curves: 17, 6 left, 11 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 723m

MotoGP Roll of Honor

2022 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

Moto2 Roll of Honor

2022 – Somkiat Chantra (Kalex)

Moto3 Roll of Honor

2022 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)

The situation in the world rankings

In MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia only has three points ahead towards Jorge Martin who is fresh from the double at Motegi in the Sprint (dry) and in Sunday’s race (which saw the return of the ‘flag to flag’ which had been missing since 2021). The duel between the two Ducati riders is more heated than ever with six races remaining until the end of the championship. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta seems to be in control of the situation from the 50 point advantage he boasts over Tony Arbolino. In Moto3 Jaume Masia has taken the lead of the World Championship and has a six-point advantage over Ayumu Sasaki and a nine-point margin over Daniel Holgado.