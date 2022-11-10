This weekend, the Mandalika track hosts the penultimate round of the Superbike World Championship and the scenario will be decidedly different from what we saw last year. In 2021, the production derivatives had been the first major event hosted by the circuit built and inaugurated very recently, therefore installations and structures still left something to be desired. However, the event was one of the most popular on the calendar and was a huge success, as was the MotoGP grand prix.

In 2022, however, Mandalika will have updates carried out by Dromo, led by the Italian designer Jarno Zaffelli. Dromo’s commitment began in mid-July 2022 for the modernization work and at the end of the same month a team was sent to the circuit to start the investigation of the previous faults.

The layout of the track has also been revised but not modified or altered. However, water drainage has been improved, especially after the two wet races in November for SBK and in April for MotoGP. The entire route required repaving and increased runoff in some curves. General contractor PT PP (Persero) Tbk was commissioned by the MGPA promoters to undertake the works.

The works on the runway first concerned the redevelopment of the curbs and drainages in sectors T5 and T6, then the expansion of the drainage channels and finally the actual paving works. The works involved first of all milling the track in sections. Each section was then checked with a specific laser scan. Milling preceded the paving work and continued under heavy rain.

The original works were to be completed by the end of September 2022, but due to technical problems in the production of aggregates locally, the paving works began in late October 2022. This took place at the beginning of Lombok’s rainy season . The bituminous conglomerate project was developed in the Dromo laboratories in Europe and then perfected on site.

An asphalt production plant capable of producing more than 240 tons per hour was used to produce the one-of-a-kind racing asphalt mix. The design of the conglomerate, one of a kind, was called “Rinjani”, from the name of the Lombok volcano from which the aggregates were taken to increase the sustainability of the works.

Several production tests of the bituminous conglomerate or Job Mix Formula, as it is known in the industry, were carried out before carrying out the paving tests to confirm the asphalt formulation. Normally the paving takes place on consecutive days, but for a variety of reasons, we had an interruption for technical reasons, so the paving was done in 6 days, with interruptions on the second and fifth days.

Dromo has committed with its partners to support PT PP with the requirements for equipment, raw materials and production processes. In this way Dromo is able to support its customers in the execution of track projects and to ensure that customer requirements are met.