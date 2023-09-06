The judge in charge of the case against Colombian ex-paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso in Washington decided to keep the case “frozen” for now while a parallel process in the country’s immigration courts advances.

“After considering the Situation Report presented by the parties, it is ordered that the case remain frozen. It is further ordered that the parties present another Situation Report before next February 22, 2024¨said federal judge Richard León.

The document, obtained by this newspaper, was signed by the judge on August 22, but it was only made public at dawn this Wednesday.

That August 22, the parties asked the judge, in another Situation Report, to maintain the freezing of their case in Washington given that Mancuso continues to battle before the immigration courts to be granted asylum in the US.

In that same report, however, his attorneys informed the judge lion that on May 26 an immigration judge had denied him asylum and that the case is now on appeal before the Migration Board, which will issue a final decision soon.

That decision that an immigration judge made on May 26, and that was made known exclusively by this newspaper, marks the beginning of the end of paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso’s effort to remain in the US or be deported to Italy.

In fact, it would partly explain Mancuso’s insistence on becoming a peace manager of the government of Gustavo Petro given that his return to Colombia is seen at this point as irreversible.

In the document filed in a Washington court, where Mancuso has an open lawsuit against the US authorities, both his lawyers and the prosecutors in this process inform Judge León that Mancuso has already been denied the asylum request that he filed in September 2020 and that since then has been taking its course in the immigration courts of the country.

The parties also inform the judge that Mancuso has already appealed that decision before the Immigration Board and that at this moment they are in deliberations to argue the case.

Therefore, they ask you to keep your legal process in Washington frozen while the administrative course of action in the immigration courts is concluded. and they suggest you submit a new status report on February 22 of the following year. Something that the judge agreed with, as the document published this Wednesday reveals.

However, in almost 99 percent of the cases before the Immigration Board – which reviews the decision in the last instance – it tends to lean in favor of the determination already made by the immigration judge.

In other words, Mancuso’s effort to remain in the US, alleging that he is a politically persecuted person who is at risk if he returns to Colombia, is already coming to an end, and not what the ex-paramilitary expected.

Something that the lawyers infer in the document filed before Judge León, when they tell him that if “some significant event were to occur” before February 22, then they would go to him again to seek alternatives.

Once the Migration Board’s decision is known -sources indicate that it will most likely be before the end of the year-, Mancuso’s only option will be to return to the León court in search of a favorable ruling that will allow the less be deported to Italy.

In his trial before Judge León, the ex-paramilitary alleges that Chad Wolfe, then Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, violated the law by not deporting him to Italy within the established times after the end of the payment of his sentence in the United States. .

In fact, Mancuso’s deportation to that country seemed a fact until September 2020 when Wolfe, one day before the date set for his deportation, changed his mind and said that he would be sent to Colombia.

Salvatore Mancuso at the JEP.

Mancuso’s defense filed a petition with León asking him to prevent his deportation until the case was resolved. Something with which León agreed.

Despite this, this process did not have many months left, since the administration’s argument to deport Mancuso to Colombia and not to Italy is very solid and is based on the power that the government has to make a final decision for the sake of his national interest.

The case was frozen once Mancuso began his asylum application process before the immigration courts, since León could not make a final decision until it was resolved whether, indeed, the former paramilitary had arguments to remain in the US as an asylum seeker.

But since that road is already practically closed, it is only a matter of time before he is back in court in Washington, where he will likely lose the case.

Once León lifts the order that prevents his deportation, Mancuso would be sent to the country immediately.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68