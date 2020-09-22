Belated also took hold on Monday evening Manchester City for the first time in the new season of Premier League a. Pep Guardiola’s team started with Wolverhampton Wanderers – in the end they deserved to win.
Gates: 0: 1 De Bruyne (20th / penalty kick), 0: 2 Foden (32.), 1: 2 Jimenez (78th), 1: 3 Gabriel Jesus (90th + 4)
Due to the participation in the final tournament of the Champions League, Manchester City got a week “special leave” and only started the season today. Guardiola left new signing Torres on the bench at the beginning, but brought the new central defender Aké into the starting line-up.
The Wolves had to replace new signing Marcal after a few minutes, the young Portuguese Vinagre came into the game for the ailing Brazilian (8th). The home side kept up well at the beginning and switched to counterattack, while City mostly had the ball, but could not spray much danger.
In the 20th minute, Manchester benefited from a superfluous tackle by Saiss in their own penalty area against De Bruyne. The Belgian accepted the gift and converted the penalty himself into a lead for the favorite.
The goal gave the guests more security in their own game and only ten minutes later Foden scored the next goal after a nice combination on presentation from Sterling (32nd). Wolves fans pointed out that Diogo Jota might have helped:
The hosts wanted to come back before the break, but they still lacked the attacking power. De Bruyne almost made it 3-0 shortly before the half-time whistle, but Patricio saved strongly (44th). The fans of the Sky Blues were still enthusiastic about this opportunity.
With the deserved 2-0 for the guests, it went into the cabins.
Gabriel Jesus had the opportunity to make a decision in the 53rd minute, but the Brazilian’s conclusion was too unplaced. In direct return, Adama played great podence in the center, but the Portuguese shot just missed the goal. The hosts’ fans felt a little hope again,
Shortly afterwards, Podence actually had a great chance again when he ran up to Ederson – but he set his lob a little too high (59th). A second later, Jimenez put an Adama cross too casually next to the goal – the Wolves were close!
As a result, Manchester was able to calm the game again, but the third goal was missing for final security. The Wolves took advantage of this and finally came in the 78th minute to the deserved goal. Podence had flanked on Jimenez after a tunnel against De Bruyne and the Mexican hit his head well worth seeing.
Guardiola then brought in new signing Ferran Torres for the bustling Sterling, the coach wanted to decide the game on the offensive. At first Patricio was able to parry against Jesus, but shortly before the final whistle, the Brazilian scored 3: 1 for City a little happily and thus bagged the three points.
The hosts simply didn’t use their chances in time, so the defeat was okay for the fans.
