Manchester City will have to do without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker in the upcoming important games. As the club announced on Friday, the duo tested positive for the corona virus.
In addition to the two top players, two members of the stuff also tested positive and, following the hygiene protocol, like Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, go into ten-day isolation.
Walker and Jesus not only miss the game on Boxing Day against Newcastle United, but also the important games against Everton and Chelsea. If the duo tests negative, they could return to City’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on January 6th.
The failure of Jesus and Walker hits ManCity hard. With one game less, the Sky Blues are currently only 8th in the Premier League and are already eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.
