The Argentinian striker Mateo Reteguibarely 23 years old, who belongs to Boca but is on loan at Tigre where he has exhibited a superlative level for some time, being a scorer in the last tournament played in the Argentine First Division and also temporarily in this 2023 Professional League, is going through the best moment of his career to have been summoned for the selection of Italy.
In an interview with DAZN Roberto Mancini, coach of the “Tano” team and ex-Inter and Manchester City, praised the striker from San Fernando, telling details of how the call was made and why they decided for him.
“We have been following him for a long time. He is young. He has been a starter for two years in the Argentine league. He has qualities that unfortunately we lack”the Euro 2020 winner started with the Azzura.
“We thought he didn’t want to come, he immediately said yes and we called him”Mancini was surprised, who in principle will have the scorer “Matador” for the matches against England, on March 23, and Malta, on March 26, for the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
“When he told me about it, I was very happy. He had mixed feelings because of the love he has for his country, but faced with an opportunity like this, he understood that it is a great chance for his career and his sporting dream of playing at the highest level.“, expressed Diego Martínez, his current coach in Tigre, in relation to the call that Retegui received.
The recognized Ciro Immobile (Lazio) and Andrea Belotti (Rome) They have not been adding minutes, the first due to a thigh injury and the second because he is a substitute and has been adding very few minutes in Roma for Serie A, according to the slogan flash score. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) and Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham) They go through similar times.
In the list of regular attackers of the Neroazurra are Wilfried Gnonto19-year-old winger for Leeds United, and Andrea Pinamontimidfielder for Sassuolo, who do not meet the specific characteristics of the “9”, that is why they have called Mateo.
