The separation between Roberto Mancini and the national team has left more than a few traces, in terms of timing and methods. And he might have more. This was confirmed by the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, who returned to the topic on the sidelines of today’s Federal Council. “I informed the board of everything that happened in August, in terms of immediate withdrawal from the contract with the submission of resignation. The board decided to be able to mandate a professional to obtain a technical-legal opinion and understand what opportunities there may be on a hypothesis of request for compensation”. Therefore, the FIGC will wait to receive the response to this consultation, and then return to discussing it. “The issue will return to the attention of the council after the opinion of a professional” confirmed Gravina.