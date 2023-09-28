Gravina, FIGC president: “We will ask a professional for a technical-legal opinion to understand what opportunities there may be on a possible request for compensation”
The separation between Roberto Mancini and the national team has left more than a few traces, in terms of timing and methods. And he might have more. This was confirmed by the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, who returned to the topic on the sidelines of today’s Federal Council. “I informed the board of everything that happened in August, in terms of immediate withdrawal from the contract with the submission of resignation. The board decided to be able to mandate a professional to obtain a technical-legal opinion and understand what opportunities there may be on a hypothesis of request for compensation”. Therefore, the FIGC will wait to receive the response to this consultation, and then return to discussing it. “The issue will return to the attention of the council after the opinion of a professional” confirmed Gravina.
Last August 12, Mancini, only eight days after his appointment as coordinator of Under 20 and 21 – which was alongside that of technical commissioner – resigned from his roles with the FIGC. “There was no more trust in me, Gravina had to give me peace of mind and he didn’t do it” the coach said. After two weeks he was officially announced as the new coach of Saudi Arabia, with whom he signed a large contract. Mancini and Gravina met last night for the first time since the breakup, at the Ryder Cup gala held at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome.
