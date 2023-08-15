A few hours after the clamorous news of his resignation, the former national team coach Roberto Mancini has decided to respond to the accusations that see him at the center of a controversy fueled above all by Saudi Arabia’s proposal that would like him on the bench of his national team. “I did nothing to be massacred like this”, Mancini’s words to La Repubblica. “I resigned and said it was my choice. There are too many things that don’t reflect reality.”

Why did he resign? “I no longer felt in the right environment. I tried several times to talk to Gravina and explain my reasons to him. I explained to him that in recent months he had to give me peace of mind, he didn’t and I resigned ”. The decision by the FIGC president to change the coach’s entire staff would also influence the choice of a farewell: “Gravina has been wanting to revolutionize him for a year, I made him understand that he couldn’t. If a coach touches the staff it’s like certifying the lack of trust in the work group “. And then he adds, “He’s been thinking opposite things to me for some time now.”

Then to those who accuse him instead of being a traitor – to leave the Azzurri bench on a proposal from Saudi Arabia – Mancini replied that he has “always been correct” by giving up “more profitable opportunities” during his career as national coach: “I won a European Championship, it won’t be much but in the meantime we won it. If Gravina had wanted, he would have kept me. He didn’t do it”.

In recent days, Mancini asked Gravina to remove the exemption clause from the contract in the event of failure to qualify for the European Championships: “I asked for it to work quietly. But it’s clear that I would have left if things hadn’t gone well.” And to those who wondered why the farewell hadn’t come after missing the World Cup last year, Mancini replied: “I would have also left, but they asked me to stay. I am proud to have coached Italy for five years. I thought we’d sort things out along the way, that we could continue and I accepted.”

Finally, he left no comment on the future in Saudi. The only thing that could convince him is the project: “I will train, immediately or later. I don’t know today.”