With the Italy-Wales match held on Sunday 21 June and finished 1-0, the Azzurri managed to equal the record of the Pozzo national team winning 30 consecutive games of which well 10 consecutive without having suffered a Goal.

Mancini’s team manages to equal the National Pozzo Record after 82 years, when they won the World Championships and the Berlin Olympics. A team that was not initially seen as a favorite for the 2020 European Championships, but today boasts fabulous successes.

Initially a lot of sites for bet online, Italians and foreigners, quoted the victory of the blue at around 10.00. Furthermore, until a few weeks ago many international experts did not mention Italy in the predictions on the top favorites of the Euro, but nominated: France, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

Predictions based on statistics from past matches that unfortunately scored the Azzurri negatively. Just think of the match against Sweden, held in 2016, when the national team had to say hello to qualify for the World Cup with their heads down.

Despite the predictions, the tenacity of the national team players and the strong team spirit made everyone change their minds, giving the fans immense joys with well:

30 consecutive wins

10 games without having received any goals

Qualification for the Round of 16

In fact, to date, by opening international newspapers, checking betting sites, and reading forecasts, Italy appears as one of the favorites.

There is talk of a strong Italy, an Italy that must be feared, thanks to its tenacity and determination, but above all to its strong team spirit.

THE RESULTS OF ITALY:

The boys of the national team and the coach Mancini really surprised everyone.

After a long period marked by suffering, the boot returns to dream thanks to the national team.

A dream that began with the kick-off of the first European match Turkey-Italy, which ended with the Azzurri’s victory with ben three goal difference in favor of Italy, where the attacking couple Insigne / Immobile made the whole boot dream.

A dream not yet finished, which continues to give immense joys.

In fact, the national team thanks to three consecutive victories, one against Turkey, the 3-0 against Switzerland, and the 1-0 against Wales, he finishes before his group (with 9 points) and heads to Wembley Stadium to play the round of 16 against second classified in Group C.

In short, the Azzurri sparked off by finishing first in Group A and reaching fabulous records!

MANY RESULTS ACHIEVED TO THE SOUND OF: “UNITY IS STRENGTH”!



But the victories of the national team are not only marked by the goals, performances, and records achieved. Rather, Mancini’s national team proves to everyone that football is much more than what we see during the 90 minutes of the match.

In fact, Mancini’s team managed to get here not only thanks to what we see on the pitch, but also thanks to the work that the coach has done outside of it,

What differentiates Mancini’s team from many other favorites is the union and the strong team spirit of the national team.

Italy is not a team that favors any player more than another, rather it is a team that gives space on the pitch to every single player.

The team we are seeing this year is the Italy of change, of rebirth. An Italy that is showing everyone that football is not just made up of great champions, technicalities and statistics. Football is also about passion, fun, and team spirit.