The moved thought of the Italy coach who in the last twenty-eight years had shared so much, on and off the pitch, with Mihajlovic: “My back-heeled goal in Parma from one of his corners was a gift forever”
“Since yesterday I no longer have a brother. And even if this blood bond is sometimes abused by now, when talking about friendships, I don’t feel like exaggerating in defining it like this: for me Sinisa really was, because it was life that made us such. First football, and then life.
#Mancinis #article #Gazzetta #yesterday #longer #brother #Sinisa
Leave a Reply