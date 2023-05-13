At Anteo, the national team coach addressed various issues: “It would be better if the talent we have could play more. It’s time to win the Nations League, it will become increasingly important”

Roberto Mancini appears on stage at the Anteo in a jacket and tie, dark blue suit, usual tuft on his forehead, same kind manners and always the same smile. Plus, he talks about everything. The national team, the blue strikers, Retegui, the Champions League derby, my friend Vialli, the youngsters. The latest is Edoardo Bove, Roma midfielder who scored in the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen: “Those like him have to play. He started coming back a few weeks ago and on Thursday he scored in a semi-final. Players like this are welcome.” Il Mancio spoke at all levels at Milan Football Week, the event organized by the Gazzetta a stone’s throw from Corso Como.

DERBY — Also present in the chat with Pierluigi Pardo, presenter of the evening, were also the president of Turin and Rcs MediaGroup Urbano Cairo, the director of the Gazzetta dello Sport Stefano Barigelli, the deputy director of the rosea Gianni Valenti, the president of the FIGC and vice president of UEFA Gabriele Gravina , the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo and the councilor of the municipality of Milan Martina Riva. The first is a field question. Pardo asks Mancio on Tuesday evening, the second leg of the Champions League semifinal Inter-Milan. “A quarter of an hour on the pitch I’d do it too come on, after all it’s an incredible match. I don’t know if I will be able to go to San Siro. And I don’t have tickets yet, so. Twenty years after the first derby it’s a good thing to see. And then there’s the final, against one between City and Real, anything can happen in a one-off match”. See also Mancini and the exclusions that make people discuss: Calabria, Zaniolo, Perin, Buongiorno and ...

SAMPDORIA — Sampdoria chapter. The blucerchiati are relegated to Serie B and are going through a difficult period. Mancini, Dorian flag, champion of Italy in 1991, thus spoke of the moment of the team to which he will remain linked throughout his life: “I’m experiencing it badly”. And the applause of the whole room starts, packed. “I hope everything works out. Thinking about Sampdoria in a certain way would be dramatic.” The last comment on the story is on Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on January 6, 2023, a great friend of Mancini. “It’s as if he were still here”, says the Italy coach with his voice breaking with emotion. “The idea of ​​bringing him to the national team came from Gravina. We were happy together.”

NATIONS LEAGUE — Mancio also spoke of the problem relating to the lack of forwards: “There are several good and young talents. If they had the possibility to play more it would be better. Look at Willy Gnonto, he went to Leeds in the Premier League and almost always plays. In midfield, I really like Fagioli and Miretti, they will have a great future.” The next step is the final stages of the Nations League: “It’s time to try to win it, it will become an increasingly important competition”. Finally, a few pills on the Europa League: “The return semi-finals of Rome and Juve are open, Sevilla and Leverkusen are not easy fields”. Then on Napoli: “Kvara is an incredible player, I had already seen him in the past, he is doing exceptional things”. The last joke is in the Gazzetta dello Sport, the newspaper that accompanies Mancio and the Italians: “He’s been part of our lives for years. About the report cards, well, what can I say? The good grades depended on the journalist. If he was my friend, he always gave me half a vote… ”. See also Mancini summons 8 other players for the stage in Coverciano

May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 23:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mancini #good #Bove #young #players #Vialli