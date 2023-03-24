Roberto Mancini smiles bitterly after the home defeat against England, but clings strongly to the second half: “We knew it would be a difficult game, we conceded two goals from two corners. The first half was more difficult, we dominated in the second A draw would have been fair. Let’s start like this, we’re sorry but the road is long”.

Set pieces

—

An equal that the coach caressed for a long time in the second half: “In the second half we started well right away, we pressed better, which we didn’t do as we should in the first half. In the second half I saw a great national team again, which bodes well “They are dangerous from set-pieces, we conceded the first after an inattention. We certainly deserved to score the second goal. Maybe this time we’ll start uphill and then go downhill… Retegui? He needs to get to know his teammates and Italian football He had difficulties, they are physically strong, they limited him, he moved better in the second half. He needs some time.”