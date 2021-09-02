It ends in a draw, 1-1 against Bulgaria, the first for Italy to be European champion. Certainly not the result in which the coach Roberto Mancini hoped: “We lacked to be more precise in the goal area – he told Rai Sport after the match -. We attacked the area with Chiesa, Insigne and Berardi, but we were inaccurate. They defended well, we tried to do our best to win until the end. They made a shot on goal, for us it was one of those matches where if we had played another half hour we would not have scored anyway ”. Mancini guarantees that it was not the usual condition problems for the national team in September (“We were fine” he assures) and that the draw with Bulgaria does not complicate Sunday’s match in Switzerland: “If we had won it would have been better, but we would have in any case he had to win the next one ”.