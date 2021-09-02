The coach does not hide his regrets after the 1-1 against Bulgaria. Captain Bonucci: “Too bad, but I saw the same spirit we had at the European Championship”
It ends in a draw, 1-1 against Bulgaria, the first for Italy to be European champion. Certainly not the result in which the coach Roberto Mancini hoped: “We lacked to be more precise in the goal area – he told Rai Sport after the match -. We attacked the area with Chiesa, Insigne and Berardi, but we were inaccurate. They defended well, we tried to do our best to win until the end. They made a shot on goal, for us it was one of those matches where if we had played another half hour we would not have scored anyway ”. Mancini guarantees that it was not the usual condition problems for the national team in September (“We were fine” he assures) and that the draw with Bulgaria does not complicate Sunday’s match in Switzerland: “If we had won it would have been better, but we would have in any case he had to win the next one ”.
Even captain Bonucci, at match number 110 in blue, does not hide his regrets: “We had the opportunities to win but we were hasty and imprecise. Sorry because after 11 July we wanted to celebrate the new start with a win, but I saw the spirit we had at the European Championship. We played our game, in terms of intensity and aggression. We conceded a goal on an unstoppable outbound ball. In the second half we didn’t take a shot on goal but their goalkeeper made a lot of saves. Now let’s think about Sunday: from now on, all matches will have to be won, we knew that against Switzerland we had to win both and so it will be. We go there to win, then we will see the return in November ”.
