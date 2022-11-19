In Vienna, the coach presents the last test of 2022, a remake of what “was one of the most difficult races” at the European Championship. And on the favorite of the World Cup…

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

The climate is harsh and the mood can’t be the best, not only due to the decidedly less welcoming temperatures than those in Doha. While everything is ready in Qatar for the inauguration of the World Cup, Italy is preparing to face Austria in the last test of a sad 2022, which began in the spring with the failure to qualify for the final phase of the World Cup. Roberto Mancini’s face says a lot: he would gladly avoid questions about what happened, but he can’t. “It hasn’t passed since March”, he had said a few days ago and the concepts and feelings remained the same. “There is suffering and it will be there until mid-December, but we can’t help it, we have to resign ourselves to suffering. Next time we have to be more specific. Better to talk about today’s match”. See also FIA: Extraordinary World Council on the Russian ban

HIGH RHYTHMS — Austria which brings to mind a moment that the coach remembers with much more pleasure, the European Championship won in 2022, when tomorrow’s opponent faced Italy in the round of 16. “I think this is a good test – says Mancini -, especially for the younger players, we can improve compared to the last friendly match in Tirana. We will change players, but we must remember that the match against Austria was one of the most difficult for us at the European Championship. It was the hardest match because it was the first knockout. It’s a very aggressive team, it has players who come from the Bundesliga and who are used to having a very high pace.”

RESTART — The youngsters, the desire to take back the place Italy deserves, the wound that still burns a lot: the last test of the year can become a starting point for a future that the coach sees as bright, having already laid good foundations: “I think the team has already shown right after the elimination that they have the will to bounce back immediately. In the Nations League we didn’t have an easy group but we managed to qualify. This match on a tactical level will allow us to see situations that we tried for the first time in Tirana, it is probable that we will see a 3-4-3. The players we called are giving us positive responses, even if they are young and need to play more. I also had good sensations from those who were called up for the first time, despite having little space in the clubs.” See also Berrettini, what suffering! Overcome Grenier 3-1 and win the 3rd round

CENTRAL JACK — A trident that should have Giacomo Raspadori as its central pivot, one on which Mancini has already bet on for some time. “Raspadori is a player with great qualities even if he doesn’t play that often, despite this he is improving considerably. He can become an atypical center forward, I don’t know if he will have an evolution of this type, he can do well even with another striker next to him ”.

FAVORITE ARGENTINA — Finally, a judgment on the “Italians” from Austria, i.e. the three who play in Serie A (“They are good players, especially Arnautovic who has been one of the best talents of the last 15 years, he is good at making the team play”) before closing with his favorite for the World Cup: “There are many strong teams, if I have to make one point about Argentina, not because they beat us but because I saw a great team spirit”. It would have been nice to be there, but instead we will have to suffer until mid-December, all together. See also The Omicron variant expands at "a rate never seen before", according to WHO

