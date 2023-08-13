The text of the press release with which the FIGC announced the resignation of the now ex coach Roberto Mancini:

“The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received yesterday late in the evening. This concludes, therefore, a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, and in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals knew how to become a team.Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will communicate the name of the new coach of the national team in the next few days”