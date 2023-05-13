Milan – “The situation at Sampdoria? I’m experiencing it very badly. It’s been 15 years of my life, we’ve won almost everything. Seeing Sampdoria in this situation is difficultI hope the fans stay close to the team and that it can be resolved well enough. Thinking about Sampdoria in a certain way, that it ends up I don’t know where, would be dramatic for those of us who have experienced certain things”. Said the Italy coach Robert Manciniwho spoke during the “Milan Football Week”.

Unavoidable a memory of Gianluca Viallihis team-mate right at Sampdoria and in the national team: “A memory of Vialli? As always I have already done, I thank the president, it was he who had the idea of ​​bringing Luca to the national team, giving him the possibility of having moments of enormous happiness. It seems to me always be here”.