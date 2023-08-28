Riad – “I thank the president” of the federation “for choosing me. I am proud to be here and to start my work”. As Robert Mancini, new technical commissioner of Saudi Arabia, in the presentation press conference. Next to him, the number one of Saff Yasser Al Misehal.

Mancini arrives in Riyadh: the former blue coach will lead the Saudi Arabian team The first images of Roberto Mancini’s arrival in Riyadh: the former Italy coach is presented as the new technical commissioner of Saudi Arabia. (images from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Facebook profile)



“In our job it’s always difficult because everything can change at any moment,” he said. explained – It’s true that I knew the players, but the next 10 days will be very, very important and already in the last few days I’ve seen so many videos of players. We have to start working hard but we have enough time”.