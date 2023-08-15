National team, Mancini: “I made only one request to Gravina but it didn’t come to me”

Robert Left-handed it is no longer the coach of the national teamthe technician is resigned. Behind his farewell there is a “malaise” that has been going on for months. The coach breaks the silence and reveals all the details of his sensational gesture. “I was maturing this decision from a little bit of months. I – Mancini tells Libero – I didn’t want to leave the national team bench because he gave me so much, I liked him very much. It was an honor to lead the blues. ” Then he talks about the farewell of Bean Evani to the coaching staff: “He was my assistant for five years in the national team. Together we won the European Championships. I immediately said I do not approve this change. Instead, I would have left everything as it is, perhaps adding a few different people. It seemed to me that it could be the right compromise, but it wasn’t.”

The problematic made him feel somehow in discussion: “And that doesn’t guarantee that necessary serenity to be able to face important challenges such as those facing the national team. Mancini says he made a specific request to President Gravina on 7 August. “I did send a message to President Gravina from those who legally represent me and follow my contracts, that is my wife. In that message, I asked if you could kindly remove a clause from my contract”. And Silvia Fortini’s phone call to Gravina opened the crisis. It is “the clause that if the national team had gone out of the European Championships they would have fired me“. And he explains: “I simply asked him to be able to remove it to have the possibility of working in a more peaceful way. For me she was not important the how much clause the gesture. I was told no, then I decided to leave“.

