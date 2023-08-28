Italian Roberto Mancini named head coach of Saudi Arabia

Italian Roberto Mancini became the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team. About it reported on the team’s social network account X (formerly Twitter).

Under the terms of the contract, Mancini will lead the Saudi Arabia national team until 2026. According to insider Nicolo Schira, the salary of the Italian specialist will be 20 million euros per year.

“I made history in Europe. Time to make history with Saudi Arabia,” the 58-year-old coach said in a video of the appointment.

On August 13, Mancini left the post of head coach of the Italian national team, which he had led since 2018. At the same time, the specialist blamed the president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, for his departure. Under the leadership of Mancini, the team became the 2020 European champion and twice took the silver medal of the UEFA Nations League.

At the club level, Mancini coached the Italian Lazio, Fiorentina and Inter, as well as the English Manchester City, Istanbul Galatasaray and St. Petersburg Zenit.