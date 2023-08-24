The rumors from Riyadh are increasingly insistent: the agreement with the Asian national team would be imminent. In the next few days an organizational meeting with his staff

Fabio Licari

Robert (increasingly) of Arabia. From Riyadh comes the insistent rumor that Mancini is almost done. It could be a matter of days, then the new coach will be announced with his staff. There is talk of a rich contract worth 25-30 million a year until the North American World Cup in 2026, which however is not the first objective: in January there is immediately the Asian Cup in Qatar, won three times by the Saudis, but the The last one dates back to 1996, prehistory.

Old new staff — The old blue staff will work with Mancini, including the tactician Andrea Gagliardi who has communicated to the FIGC his foreseeable intention not to stay: he will go with Mancini together, it seems, with Lele Oriali, former team manager. Between Riyadh and Rome the pieces of the mosaics of Saudi Arabia and Italy are being defined. Not everything is still in his place: Luciano Spalletti will show up with his historical collaborators, as is normal, and therefore there will be no room for Alberto Bollini in the new staff. Placing the Under-19 European champion coach won’t be easy: we’ll see what the FIGC can offer him. See also Nairo Quintana: this is the substance for which he is disqualified from the Tour

organizational meeting — There are very different versions of the Mancini-Saudi Arabia story. According to Riyadh’s media, the former blue coach has been in talks since June and has already signed for some time. Contributors not yet. The interested party denies this reconstruction. In the next few days Mancini should have an organizational meeting with his staff to take stock of the situation, a meeting with Saudi leaders will follow, perhaps in Italy. It is not the Saudi federation that is negotiating directly: in these cases the plenipotentiaries of the royal family come into play. Wages multiplied for everyone, not just for Mancio. The staff should include Salsano, Lombardo, Nuciari, Battara, Gagliardi, Scanavino and perhaps Oriali who will not continue the relationship with the FIGC. Given that Buffon is enough for Spalletti, he will follow Mancini to whom he has been close in recent years. In theory, Mancini should find an agreement for a consensual termination of the contract with the FIGC, but it is clear that he would still go to train in Arabia, as elsewhere, regardless of any aftermath in court.

life in arabia — The Mancio staff will soon address non-secondary issues. In addition to the drafting of the contracts, presumably handled by the lawyer Fortini, Mancini’s wife who acted as intermediary with Gravina, there is the theme of daily life in Saudi Arabia: you have to reside there at least 183 days a year in order not to pay the taxes in Italy. Living in Riyadh or Jeddah may not be easy for those accustomed to the western world, in addition to the unbearable heat for several months of the year. Mancini and his should live in a center equipped with all the comforts. Training only in the evening to escape the sun and very hot temperatures. See also Oscar of Italian tennis: Musetti and Trevisan the best players

commitments arabia — It would be important for Arabia to start with Mancini as soon as possible. The national team is engaged in a double friendly match on neutral ground, in Newcastle, England, on 8 September with Costa Rica and 12 with South Korea. The Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, second round, start in November. Saudi is in the group with Jordan, Tajikistan and one between Cambodia and Pakistan (coming from the first round). The first two of each group pass, but the road is still long with two more group stages. From 12 January to 10 February the Asian Cup begins (in Qatar). Saudi is in the group with Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

case stamps — Diplomacies and federal staff are also at work in Italy. Not only Gagliardi communicated his farewell. Andrea Barzagli, who was supposed to take care of the defensive phase with Mancini, also got out of the way: he understood that there would be no room for him. Spalletti will bring with him the deputy Domenichini, the technical assistant Baldini and the athletic trainer Sinatti. Another historical assistant, Pane, and a goalkeeper coach could be added to the group. Buffon will act as head of delegation and team manager. Nothing to do for Bollini, the coach who won the U19 Euro and who was supposed to be Mancini’s deputy. Bollini hasn’t signed the contract yet, but Gravina had asked for special attention for him. A situation to be resolved before moving on to the urgent subject of calls. For the moment there is only the extended list of selectables. With everyone, absolutely everyone, who could enter the first list that will be communicated on September 1st. The day after, Spalletti’s first conference. See also Adelaide, Sinner turns: Kokkinakis beaten, Korda is in the quarterfinals