The Circolo Canottieri Aniene wins the Coppa Canottieri (5-a-side football tournament) for the first time in the Over 60 version, beating the hosts of the Circolo Canottieri Lazio 4-1 in the final. The hero of the evening is Gianfranco Nirdaci, author of a hat-trick. Coach Roberto Mancini also scored, thus scoring his team’s first and last goal in the tournament. About 1,000 people flocked to the stands to see not only Mancini, but also the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò (who left after a few minutes with a muscle problem). On the other hand, the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, another member of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene, is absent.

Things for the Lazio Canottieri Club go badly even before starting: striker Bruno Giordano in fact limits himself only to giving the kick-off, conditioned as he is by a physical problem. He comes out after the first touch of the ball, and his teammates can’t make up for his absence. First the two goals by Gianfranco Nirdaci, then the momentary 2-1 goal by Silvano Olivetti, before the hat-trick by Nirdaci and the final goal by Roberto Mancini. The number 10, the absolute protagonist of the tournament. He had missed the semifinal due to an inconvenience, he returned for the final. Closing the 59th edition of the tournament (the fifteenth in the Over 60 category), with an unprecedented: the victory of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene.