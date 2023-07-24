Genoa – It is in Sardinia. Sea, relaxation and padel after having given a show in the final of the Rowing Cup in Rome a few days ago. A goal in the 5-1 with which the prestigious Circolo Aniene (with the president of Coni Malagò on the field, who later left due to an injury) won the event. Roberto Mancini sees blue (very transparent) from the sunbed on the beach but the other day he didn’t miss the live presentation of Sampdoria, in the square in Livigno, with his son Andrea on stage.

Thrilling?

“Exciting, yes. Andrea is a Sampdorian, seeing him with that shirt, with that crest, was something special, he couldn’t leave me indifferent ».

Andrea would have liked to wear that shirt as a player too…

“Well, of course. He grew up in Bogliasco, he saw me train and play for the Sampdoria shirt, even though he was very young. When he got older, he wanted to play in the Sampdoria youth team: I coached Lazio, Inter but he dreamed of coming to play in Genoa, but there wasn’t the opportunity. Getting there now, with another role, is very nice».

Were you the first to know?

“I knew there was something, that there was this possibility. When it materialised, I was happy: doing this job at Sampdoria is an opportunity and something very nice for him. Andrea is young, but he has competence, passion, speaks three languages, he’s a good guy. Being part of a young and passionate staff is a great opportunity».

If Andrea asks, do you give advice?

«It is normal that we talk about football. He has his own ideas about him and, when working, the responsibilities are personal. What I have no doubts about is that it is very nice to feel love for the team where he works ».

How do you see this Sampdoria of the rebirth?

«I hope that everything goes well and that he can return to Serie A immediately. There is a difficult situation behind him, nothing is easy. But I hope that Sampdoria will be able to overcome any difficulty. From the outside I see great commitment, I hope he can do well ».

Retegui arrives at Genoa: have you spoken in recent days?

«No, but I knew he had open discussions with some teams in Italy and I’m glad he agreed with Genoa. In the Italian championship he will be able to improve. He is a serious boy, he is committed, he wants to grow. And here he can improve in terms of experience and tactically. He is full of will and, among other things, being in Italy and not having to travel thousands of kilometers at each call-up is certainly positive ».

Sampdoria is in B but they have players who have already set foot in the blue…

«Falcone is a very good goalkeeper, Ricci has playmaker qualities, he was held back by some injuries but the fact that he had already been called up confirms his possibilities».

Is B a handicap for those with blue ambitions?

“We called up players who didn’t even play in C, so absolutely not.”

Two world champions on the benches of Sampdoria and Genoa…

«Gilardino did a very good job: he took the team, brought it to Serie A, better than that…. Pirlo had already done well at Juventus, I am convinced that he will also do well at Sampdoria ».

Will you come to Genoa soon?

“By force. I will come to see Genoa and also Sampdoria. Genoa deserves to always have two teams in Serie A. And then, the Genoa derby is the derby… A show».