Genoa – “I’m sorry about Mancini’s resignation as blue coach but I think it’s right because it’s the end of a cycle that is no longer shining, since we didn’t qualify for the World Cup. Anyway, all my respect to him, in remembrance of the Europeans won who made it into history.”

Thus Moreno Donadoni, bomber of the National Singers, comments (to LaPresse) on Mancini’s decision to leave the leadership of the Azzurri. “Furthermore, I have a particular affection for Mancini – continues Donadoni – due to the fact that I was born on the same day as him, November 27, and I come from Genoa. Mancio has done a lot for Italian football, let’s hope that Spalletti, the new coach, can fill the gaps of the last few games and bring a great title like Mancio did. However, I think that in choosing Mancini the fact that Vialli no longer has his usual shoulder by his side has also influenced it, so continuing with Italy would never have been the same for him.”