Mancini resigned, those "nì" to the staff chosen by others and the night that brought no advice

Robert Left-handed he is no longer the coach of National. The news surprised everyone but it was not a bolt from the blue as one would like to believe. In fact, the coach of the Azzurri had for some time a “malaise” emotional, dictated by something. To communicate the state of mind of the Italy coach to the president of the FIGC Gravina – we read in the Corriere della Sera – she had been there wife of the coach. The first suspicions that something big, irremediable was happening, arose from the worried reflections of Silvia Fortini, companion but also a lawyer who takes care of her husband’s career. Sensitive, she understands that her man is experiencing a “malaise”. Roberto has doubts, he confides, those at the Mancini house are not serene holidays. The “malaise of the coach” exists, it becomes deep and occupy his days. Friday evening, the president calls Mancini, they talk for a long time, it’s a serene phone call, Gravina realizes that “the coach’s malaise” exists, it’s real, in fact heartenis close to him as always.

Left-handed say thank you the president, for the phone call, for the words spoken, but the conversation ends with a “thank you president, I sleep on it and the night will bring me advice…”. A phrase – continues Il Corriere – which means everything and nothing. But makes Gravina anxious. However, he does not think about resigning. Until Mancini’s Pec arrives: I resign. Now we need to understand where that “coach malaise” will end up. We’ll know soon, just wait. But the first to understand it, this time too will be his wife lawyer Silvia. Explaining the left-wing turn, this step backwards, is not easy, much less understanding it.

